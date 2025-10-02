Bombay HC rejects Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's plea to travel abroad
Couple denied permission for Phuket family vacation as court cites pending serious cases, refuses to stay LOC issued by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing
The Bombay High Court has rejected actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra’s plea to travel to Phuket, Thailand, for a three-day family vacation, citing serious pending cases against them.
The high court also declined to stay the lookout circular (LOC) issued by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing, which prevents the couple from travelling abroad.
HC rejects travel plea
During the hearing before Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, the couple’s counsel argued that Kundra has consistently cooperated with investigating agencies.
However, the government’s counsel opposed granting any relief. The matter will be heard again in two weeks.
The case stems from a complaint filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that Shetty and Kundra persuaded him to invest Rs 60 crore in their now-defunct company but later diverted the funds for personal use.
Lookout circular stays in place
Kundra has already appeared before the Economic Offences Wing for questioning in the matter. The LOC issued against them restricts the couple’s overseas travel, prompting them to urge the high court to ease the curbs.
Their petition said that Kundra, as a businessman, needs to travel abroad frequently, while Shetty, as an actor, has professional commitments overseas.
"The applicants have a fundamental right to carry on their business and/or profession, and denying such opportunities to travel abroad would amount to a violation of their fundamental rights," the plea stated. The court, however, refused to grant the request.