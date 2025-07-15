Bombay HC chides petitioner over petition on Rahul Gandhi

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday (July 15) refused to accept a petition seeking direction to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi to read his petition for gaining knowledge on Veer Savarkar as he was spreading confusion with his remarks on Savarkar and it would become a severe issue in case he becomes the Prime Minister.

‘Immature and irresponsible statements’

According to a report in India Today, the petitioner Pankaj Kumudchandra Phadnis, founding president of an organisation called Abhinav Bharat Congress that Rahul was making “immature and irresponsible” statements on Savarkar, which were creating confusion.

Responding to the petition, the bench of Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne asked the petitioner, who claims to be a researcher on Savarkar, how the court can ask Rahul to read his petition.

“In your petition, your prayer is to direct him to personally study and read your petition. How can the court compel him to read your petition?" the report quoted the judges as saying.

‘You know he will be PM?’

The petitioner then came up with a response stating that Rahul Gandhi was the LOP and he was creating confusion. He also argued that if Rahul becomes the Prime Minister, he would “create havoc”.

The judges retorted, saying that they do not know whether Rahul will become the Prime Minister. “You know he will become Prime Minister?".

The Bench further stated that the petitioner can seek legal remedy by filing a defamation case against Rahul. It pointed out that the petitioner had earlier approached the Supreme Court, which dismissed his petition.

Also petitioned SC

Phandis, in his petition to the Supreme Court, sought the inclusion of Savarkar's name in the schedule of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950. The law is aimed at preventing the improper use of certain emblems and names for professional and commercial purposes.

The Supreme Court in April had criticised Rahul for his alleged remarks on Savarkar, stating that the court would not allow such remarks against freedom fighters.