Bombay HC acquits ex-DU professor GN Saibaba, 5 others in Maoist links case

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and five others for alleged Maoist links and for allegedly waging war against India.

Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes set aside a verdict of a sessions court which had convicted the wheelchair-bound Saibaba, 54, and the others in 2017, three years after the academic’s arrest.

Bail bonds

The court ordered their release on deposit of Rs 50,000 each as bail bonds until the Supreme Court decides an appeal by the State, which did not seek a stay on the judgment.

One of the accused, Pandu Pora Narote, died in August 2022. Mahesh Tirki, Hem Keshwdatta Mishra, Prashant Rahi and Vijay Nan Tirki are the other accused.

Earlier acquittal

The verdict followed an appeal by Saibaba after an earlier bench of the High Court had also acquitted the disabled professor on October 14, 2022.

The rehearing happened after the Supreme Court, in a decision that sparked controversy, set aside the 2022 acquittal and remanded the matter back to the High Court for fresh hearing.

The charges

Saibaba, who is 99 per cent disabled, is now lodged in Nagpur Central Jail. He was originally accused of working for the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and its front organisations.

A sessions court in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra had in March 2017 convicted Saibaba and the others for alleged Maoist links and for indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.

Court’s observations

That court held that Saibaba and two others were in possession of Naxalite literature to circulate them among underground Maoists and residents of Gadchiroli so as to incite them to resort to violence.

When Saibaba moved the Bombay High Court, which on October 14, 2022, a Friday, acquitted the academic.

Sessions court

The sessions court was found to have framed charges against Saibaba without a sanction from the Central government in violation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The High Court had noted that a democracy cannot sacrifice procedural safeguards afforded to the accused.

The Maharashtra government then rushed to the Supreme Court, which held a special sitting on October 15, 2022 (Saturday) and suspended the high court decision.