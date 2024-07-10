BMW hit-and-run case: Unauthorised parts of bar that served liquor to Mihir Shah razed

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday (July 10) knocked down illegally-built sections of a bar in Mumbai that served alcohol to Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case.

The demolition was done 24 hours after the Excise Department sealed the property.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has suspended Mihir’s father, Rajesh Shah, from the Shiv Sena. Shah, is a Sena leader from Palghar. district.

The accident

Officials said Vice-Global Tapas Bar, located in Juhu suburb, had served alcohol to 24-year-old Mihir, who is below the legal drinking age of 25 on Saturday (July 7) night, hours before he rammed his BMW into a two-wheeler from behind at Worli area. Forty five-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa (45) was killed in the accident while her husband Pradeep, who was riding the vehicle sustained injuries.

Police said, Kaveri was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir pulled it over, swapped the seat with his driver, and fled in another vehicle.

Mihir was arrested on Tuesday.

He, however, has denied that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

Demolition followed inspection

A civic official said the BMC's K-West ward office team reached the Vice-Global Tapas Bar on Wednesday morning and started demolishing some of the additional alterations made inside the establishment.

The civic body had conducted an inspection of the bar on Tuesday to check if any unauthorised additions and alterations were made there. Detailed measurements were taken at the bar during the inspection, the official said.

The bar was given a notice before the demolition process began, he said.

On the night of the accident, the bar manager had served hard liquor to Mihir, who is yet to complete 24 years of age, violating Maharashtra's legal drinking age of 25, an excise department official earlier said.

The action to seal the bar was taken on the orders of the district collector for violation of rules, he added.