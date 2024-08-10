BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah’s urine, blood samples test negative for alcohol

The urine and blood samples of Mihir Shah, the accused in the July 7 BMW hit-and-run case in Worli, Mumbai have tested negative for alcohol, said police sources.

The police explained that this was only to be expected since the accused went into hiding immediately after the crime and was arrested only on the third day. Alcohol tests can be ineffective 12 hours after the last drink is consumed. Mihir Shah’s blood and urine samples were tested more than 48 hours after he drank liquor.

However, the police said they have strong evidence against the accused – his statement, recorded on video, that he was drunk when he was behind the wheel the day of the accident.

They also have the statements of the bar owners in Juhu and Malad, that he consumed liquor in the former and picked up beer in the latter.

In addition, the police have the CCTV footage of the Juhu bar where he was with friends, said the investigating officer.

23-year-old Mihir Shah is in judicial custody.

An inebriated Mihir had crashed his BMW car into a scooter that was ridden by Pradeep Nakhwa whose 45-year-old wife, Kaveri, was riding pillion. After the impact, Kaveri fell off the scooter and was dragged by the car for about 2.5 kms. Kaveri died, while her husband escaped with a few injuries.

Mihir’s father, Rajesh Shah, a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was also taken into custody and was later let out on bail.

In the case against Mihir Shah, the police have applied various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash or negligent driving so as to endanger human life), 125(b) (endangering life or personal safety of others), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 324(4) (destruction of property with the intent to cause wrongful loss to the public or any person), and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.