BJP MLA held for firing at Shiv Sena leader booked in SC/ST case for abusing woman

Thane, Feb 4 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, who is accused of shooting and injuring a Shiv Sena leader and one more person inside a police station in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, has been booked in a Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act case on the complaint of a villager, a police official said on Sunday.

Gaikwad had pumped six bullets into Kalyan Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad and also injured the latter's associate Rahul Patil late Friday night inside the cabin of the Hill Line police station's senior inspector. The three-time Kalyan East MLA has been charged with attempt to murder and other offences in the case.

"On the complaint of a resident of Dwarli village on Saturday, Ganpat Gaikwad and seven others have been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," a Hill Line police station official said.

As per the complainant, she was subjected to caste-based abuse by Ganpat Gaikwad and the others on January 31.

"A probe into the complaint of the woman, who is a land owner, is underway," the station house officer of Hill Line police station said. PTI

