BJP MLA firing on Shiv Sena leader: Opposition demands CM Shinde’s resignation

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) The opposition in Maharashtra on Saturday demanded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's resignation after a BJP MLA shot and injured a Shiv Sena leader over a land dispute in Thane district. BJP and Shinde-led Sena are ruling partners in the state.

The Congress claimed that the incident pointed to a law and order “breakdown” in the state, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) said Shinde was “responsible” for it. NCP president Sharad Pawar termed it worrisome and said there is a limit to the "misuse" of power.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told the media that he has ordered a high-level probe into the firing incident, while his peer Ajit Pawar said it was wrong for elected representatives to take the law into their own hands.

Kalyan MLA Ganpat Gaikwad of BJP opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena chief of Kalyan, inside a police station at Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Friday night, Additional Commissioner of Police Dattatrya Shinde told the media.

Ulhasnagar falls in the Kalyan parliamentary constituency, currently represented by CM Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.

Talking to the news channel 'Zee24taas' over the phone before his arrest, Ganpat Gaikwad alleged that CM Shinde was trying to establish a "kingdom of criminals” in Maharashtra.

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan called the shooting “extremely serious and worrisome”.

The incident at the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar is not only a challenge to law and order but also puts a question mark on the trustworthiness and responsibility of the state government to deliver justice, Chavan said in a post on his X handle.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar attributed the firing to “arrogance of power” and “vendetta politics” and accused Shinde of “encouraging” mob culture in the state.

“There is a law and order breakdown,” he said.

Wadettiwar said Shinde betrayed Uddhav Thackeray and will do the same with BJP.

“Ganpat Gaikwad’s statement that Shinde’s son is indulging in corruption and nothing happened despite complaining to Devendra Fadnavis and senior BJP leaders is shocking. It shows the true colours of ‘Maha Yuti’ (ruling coalition). As elections draw close, their internal strife will also grow,” he claimed.

State Congress president Nana Patole said the allegations made by the BJP MLA against the CM are serious and he should resign immediately.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut held the CM responsible for the shooting incident, claiming that the government in Maharashtra has been formed through mobocracy and “gundagiri”.

“The incident has occurred in CM’s district and he is responsible for it. Gaikwad has blamed Eknath Shinde,” Raut told reporters.

He also alleged that calls are being made from the CM’s Office to criminals in jail. Criminals from jails in Thane, Mumbai and Kolhapur are being released on bail to help the ruling party in the elections, he claimed.

Before his arrest, Ganpat Gaikwad had also said, “Shinde saheb betrayed Uddhav saheb, he will also betray BJP… he owes me crores of rupees. Shinde should resign if Maharashtra is to be well-managed. This is my humble request to Devendra Fadnavis (deputy CM) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” NCP president Sharad Pawar termed the shooting worrisome and said there is a limit to the "misuse" of power. Party working president Supriya Sule wondered if the home minister (deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis) has given the open licence to BJP leaders to play with law and order.

“In Pune, a BJP MLA slapped a police officer in public, while in Ulhasnagar, another BJP MLA opened fire on a former corporator in a police station. The chief minister and deputy chief minister are keeping quiet,” she alleged, adding that the Centre should dismiss the state government.

Chhagan Bhujbal and group leader of NCP (Ajit Pawar) countered Sule’s charge, saying “Did Fadnavis ask the MLA to open fire?” NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said Fadnavis must resign, claiming that he is unable to maintain law and order in the state. Leaders from his party and criminals feel that they can commit crimes and get away with it, he said.

Crasto said a BJP MLA told his cadre a few days ago that “do as you please and don't fear the law because we have someone living in ‘Sagar’ bungalow in Mumbai who will take care of you”. Sagar bungalow is the residence of deputy CM Fadnavis.

The fact that a BJP MLA has shot a Shinde Sena cadre must make CM Eknath Shinde realise that all is not well between him and his ally, Crasto said in a statement.

“If there is any self-respect left (in him), he should leave the government and assure the people of Maharashtra that he does not endorse such lawlessness,” he said, also demanding Fadnavis’s resignation.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said it was wrong for elected representatives to take the law into their own hands. “I will discuss the issue with Devendra Fadnavis,” Pawar told reporters.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said he has ordered a high-level inquiry into the shooting. The probe will find out what made the MLA open fire and under what circumstances, he said. PTI

