Badlapur assault: Oppn to protest with black bands, flags on Aug 24 after HC’s ‘no bandh’ order

Hours after the Bombay High Court restrained political parties from staging a bandh in protest against the Badlapur sexual assault, the Congress on Friday (August 23) said Opposition leaders and workers on Saturday (August 24) will instead hold peaceful demonstrations and tie black bands around their mouths as a mark of protest against the Mahayuti government.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and workers will protest against the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government with black flags and black band tied around their mouth at different locations in the state.

Respect court’s view: Patole

Earlier in the day, the high court restrained political parties and individuals from proceeding with the Maharashtra bandh scheduled for August 24 or on any future date.

The opposition MVA, which consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), had called for a state-wide shutdown on Saturday to protest against the alleged sexual assault on two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district.

"Respecting the court's view, we will peacefully protest against the government between 11 am and noon with black flags and black bands tied around our mouth," Patole said.

He said the decision was taken after consulting NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said the Maharashtra government shall take all necessary steps to prevent a bandh.

