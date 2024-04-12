Ayodhya Ram temple result of struggle, sacrifices of 30 years: Mohan Bhagwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was the culmination of a struggle and sacrifices of 30 years.

The entire country was overwhelmed when the idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated, the RSS chief said, speaking at the inauguration of the Dattaji Bhale Smriti Samiti Karyalaya here on Thursday.

“People donated money for the construction of the Ram temple. It was because of the struggle of 30 years (that the temple was built)....We had wanted a temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi for 500 years. People were ready to donate money, and the entire country was overwhelmed when the temple was inaugurated (in January 2024),” Bhagwat said in his speech.

“Tapasya (penance/struggle) and 'samarpan' (dedication and sacrifices) of many people led to this,” the Sangh chief added.

He said that India's stature has risen globally in the last few years, and its legacy and culture are getting acceptance. Time has come to bring about good changes in every person's life, he added.

Bhagwat also remarked that those who experience happiness when “achche din” come about need not have seen the hard work that has gone into it.

“A lot of hard work has gone into the country's progress and development. Selfless people work hard without thinking about results. They want results even though they would not come in their lifetime,” Bhagwat added.

“Some people worked for the country with dedication. Hence, we can stand as a rising country in the world today. Some people (in today's India) have seen them (those who worked for the country selflessly), some have not. 57 percent of people in the country belong to the new generation. They don't know about Emergency, they do not even know about Partition and freedom struggle,” Bhagwat added.

Doing hard work without yearning for results is ‘tapasya’, and it brings lasting prosperity and happiness, he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)