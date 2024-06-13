Aware of threats to Salman Khan from Bishnoi gang, says brother Arbaaz

Arbaaz Khan, the brother of Bollywood star Salman Khan, has told the police that he was aware of threats to the actor’s life from the gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police sources said on Thursday (June 13).

He made the admission when a Mumbai Police Crime Branch unit visited Salman Khan on June 4 regarding the shooting at his Bandra home on April 14.

Attack on house

Salman Khan, 58, himself told the officers that he awoke to the sound of gunshots after two men on a motorcycle fired shots at his house.

The brothers were questioned for five hours – Salman for three hours and Arbaaz for two hours. A police official said the brothers were asked more than 100 questions.

Salman Khan reportedly told the police that he realised his life was in danger.

Threats from gang

In a statement, Salman Khan told the police that he had slept late after a party the night before the incident.

The sound of a bullet that was later found to have hit his balcony awoke him. The actor rushed to the balcony and looked outside but could not see anyone.

Arbaaz Khan told the police that he was aware of the past threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to his brother.

At least four men were taken into custody over the shooting.

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were arrested in Gujarat while Anuj Thapan and another man were detained in Punjab. Thapan died in police custody.

Pakistani link

According to the police, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had allegedly conspired to target Salman Khan with weapons sourced from a Pakistani arms supplier.

The jailed Lawrence Bishnoi, along with his Canada-based cousin Anmol Bishnoi and associate Goldie Brar, reportedly acquired AK-47s, M-16s and other weapons from the Pakistani.