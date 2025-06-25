Aurangzeb tomb row: HC grants bail to 9 accused held for riots in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jun 25 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to nine persons arrested in connection with the riots in Nagpur witnessed in March this year against demands seeking removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke of the Nagpur bench of the high court granted bail to the accused noting that their custody was not required any further.

A copy of the detailed order would be made available later.

Advocate Mohammad Aadil Sheikh, appearing for one of the accused, had argued that the probe in the case was complete and hence the accused should be granted bail.

The accused who have been granted bail are Iqbal Ansari, Ejaz Ansari, Absar Ansari, Izhar Ansari, Ashfaquulla Aminullah, Muzzamil Ansari, Mohammad Rahil, Mohammad Yasir and Iftekar Ansari.

Large-scale stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on March 17 after rumours began circulating about a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located at Khultabad town in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officers, were injured. More than 123 persons, including 19 juveniles, were arrested by the Nagpur police following the riots. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)