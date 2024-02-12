Ashok Chavan quits Congress; likely to join BJP

In a major setback to the Congress, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan quit the party on Monday (February 12).

According to reports, Chavan is likely to join the BJP.

In a letter to state Congress president Nana Patole, Chavan (65) said he was quitting the grand old party. He also submitted his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Chavan’s exit from Congress comes days after senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quit the party.