Ajit Pawar’s mother’s New Year wish: ‘Want son, Sharad Pawar to reconcile’

The mother of Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday (January 1) said she has prayed to Lord Vitthal for the reconciliation between her son and his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar.

Asha-tai Pawar said she offered the prayers at the well-known Vitthal and Rukmini temple at Pandharpur in the morning of New Year’s Day.

"I prayed that all the grievances within the Pawar family should end, and Ajit and Sharad Pawar come together again,” she told the media outside the shrine. I hope my prayers will be granted."

NCP factions trying to unite

Her remarks came amid speculation that efforts were underway to bring the rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) together following the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Ajit Pawar, who started out in politics as his uncle's protege, parted ways with Sharad Pawar after three decades by splitting the NCP and joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state in July 2023.

In the legal battle that followed, Ajit Pawar secured the NCP's election symbol. His party also outperformed the Sharad Pawar-led NCP in the recent Assembly elections.

Praful Patel reacts

Asked about Asha-tai's remarks, Praful Patel of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP said: "Sharad Pawar has always been like a father to us. Although we have taken a different political stand, we have always respected Sharad Pawar greatly. If the Pawar family reunites, we would be very happy.”

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal added: "We feel distressed (due to the split in NCP), as we hold Sharad Pawar in great respect."