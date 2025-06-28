Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar: Do not favour Hindi from Class 1

Pune, Jun 28 (PTI) Amid increasing opposition to the Maharashtra government's decision to introduce Hindi in schools from Class 1, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the issue would be discussed at a cabinet meeting ahead of the monsoon session of the state legislature.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, the NCP president reiterated his view that Hindi should be taught from Class 5.

"We have never been of the opinion that Hindi should be imposed from the start. There's no compulsion to learn Hindi," he said.

Opposition parties have criticised the order issued by the BJP-led government that Hindi will be "in general" a third language for Classes 1-5 in Marathi- and English-medium schools unless at least 20 students in a class opt for an alternative.

"There's no compulsion of Hindi. We believe that everybody in their respective state should learn their mother tongue. We said that one should think about Hindi from Class five. Those in English-medium schools should learn Marathi as it is a compulsory subject. People should make the decision (about alternative language) from Class five," said deputy CM Pawar.

"The assembly session will begin a day after tomorrow. We will discuss this issue (at the cabinet meeting) tomorrow. We have never been of the opinion that Hindi should be imposed from the beginning," Ajit Pawar added. PTI

