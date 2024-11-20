Ajit Pawar claims it is 'sister' Sule, Patole's voices in audio clips in bitcoin allegations

As the controversy over allegations against NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule using bitcoins to fund elections continue to play out in Maharashtra on polling day, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar claimed he recognised his 'sister' Sule’s voice in the purported audio clips presented as evidence by former IAS officer Ravindra Patil.

Interacting with the media after casting his vote in Baramati, Sule’s cousin Ajit Pawar said that he could “identify” the voices from the tone in the audio clips.

The BJP on Tuesday (November 19) had played purported voice notes of Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule to allege attempts to encash Bitcoins to influence the state assembly elections, claiming it poses a serious question on the conduct of polls in a free and fair manner.

One of them is my sister: Ajit Pawar on voice notes

Ajit Pawar told the media, “One of them is my sister, and the other is someone I have worked with extensively. There are some people who mimic others' voices to perfection. .. However, I know Patole from a long time as he was with me in the assembly, and I can say that the voices in those voice notes are indeed of Supriya and Patole."

An inquiry will be conducted, and the truth will emerge," asserted Ajit Pawar.

Fake charges, says Sule, Patole

Meanwhile, Sule, who cast her vote along with her family at a polling station in Baramati, dismissed Ajit Pawar's claims, quipped, “He is Ajit Pawar; he can say anything. ‘Ram Krishna Hari.’”

Projecting confidence amid the allegations over Bitcoin misappropriation to influence the state assembly polls, she said that she has filed a criminal complaint to the ECI and the Cybercrime Department against the fake allegations.

"It is unfortunate that some people are misusing the technology with malafide intentions. A few days ago, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy's fabricated video was circulated. Such clips are AI generated a nd police will have to find out who is the mastermind behind these voice notes," she added.

Further, she had dismissed these allegations as “familiar tactics of spreading false information to manipulate the righteous voters” the night before election.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole too slammed the BJP on Wednesday (November 20) for dragging him in its allegations over Bitcoins said he would take the legal route to fight the "fake" charges against him.

Talking to reporters after casting his vote in Bhandara district, Patole said he is a farmer and has nothing to do with Bitcoins.

Patole also dismissed the BJP allegations and said, "The voice in the clip being circulated is not mine. Even (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi recognises my voice."

"Similarly, Ravindra Patil who is making the allegations is an IPS officer. He is fake and was in jail," Patole charged.

'We will fight this legally': Patole

The Congress leader lashed out at the BJP for resorting to such "gimmicks" on the eve of voting.

Patole said a FIR has been registered against BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi and others for allegedly making false allegations and a defamation suit will also be filed. "We will fight this legally," he said.

Speaking to reporters in Pune earlier, Sule also refuted the BJP's allegations against her.

"Yesterday, the BJP posed five questions too. My answer is 'No' to their allegations. It is not my voice in that audio clip. Anyone can check. I am not at all linked to this matter," she said.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar too slammed BJP's allegations against his daughter Sule and Congress leader Patole and said they are not worth taking note of.

"The person making the allegations was in jail. It shows how low the BJP stoops," Pawar said.

Former IAS officer Ravindra Patil had alleged that Sule and Patole misappropriated bitcoins from 2018 cryptocurrency fraud case and used the same to fund Maharashtra assembly poll.

