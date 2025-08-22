Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts take-off due to operational issue

An Air India flight heading for Jodhpur from Mumbai had to abort take off on Friday (August 22) due to an “operational issue” and returned to the bay. An Air India spokesperson said that the pilots decided to abort takeoff following standard operating procedures. Alternative arrangements have been made for the passengers of the flight AI645.

“The Flight AI645 operating from Mumbai to Jodhpur on 22 August returned to the bay due to an operational issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back,” an Air India spokesperson said as quoted by ANI.

“Our ground team in Mumbai had extended immediate assistance to minimise the inconvenience," added the spokesperson.

Earlier aborted take-off

In a similar incident, an Air India flight bound for Delhi was forced to abort take off at Kochi airport on Sunday evening following a technical malfunction during the departure process.

Flight AI504 operating the Kochi-Delhi route experienced a technical issue during its take-off roll, prompting the cockpit crew to discontinue departure following standard safety procedures. The aircraft was returned to the bay for comprehensive maintenance checks, with Air India rescheduling the flight for 1 am on Monday for departure using a replacement aircraft.

Recent pattern of issues

This incident follows several recent Air India technical problems, including a cancelled Milan-Delhi flight on August 16 due to maintenance issues during pushback, a cancelled Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight on August 3 due to high cabin temperature, and a London-bound Boeing 787-9 that aborted takeoff at Delhi airport on July 31.

Air India expressed regret for passenger inconvenience while emphasising safety protocol adherence.

Zurich-Delhi flight cancelled

Meanwhile, Air India on Monday cancelled its Zurich-Delhi flight of August 17 due to a technical reason, reported the Hindustan Times. The cancellation came days after the Air India authorities said that it had completed a “detailed inspection” of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet and no issues were detected.

"Flight AI152 scheduled to operate from Zurich to Delhi on 17 August has been cancelled due to a technical reason, and subsequently due to night curfew in Zurich," Air India said in a statement.

It further stated that it had arranged alternative flights for affected passengers and provided them with hotel accommodation along with full refunds on cancellations.