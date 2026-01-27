AIMIM is BJP’s B team, Congress failed Muslims: Dalwai

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Hussain Dalwai on Tuesday dubbed the AIMIM a "B team" of the BJP and attributed the success of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party in recent Maharashtra civic polls to the Congress’s failure to stand firmly with Muslims.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Dalwai, a former Rajya Sabha member, said the AIMIM managed to secure significant votes because the Congress was not seen supporting Muslims when BJP and RSS leaders targeted them.

"It is the Congress’s mistake. The party is ignoring Muslims, and that is why Muslims are also ignoring the Congress," Dalwai said.

He said the eight seats won by the AIMIM in Mumbai could have gone to the Congress, which managed to win only 24 seats in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"It is the mistake of Congress because it is ignoring Muslims and hence they are also ignoring the party," Dalwai added.

He said the Congress must stand firmly with Muslims when they face injustice, adding that the community is turning to AIMIM in search of protection.

"Muslims should realise that they are secure only with secular parties," he said.

Responding to a question on the Mumbai mayor’s post being reserved for an open category woman, Dalwai said, “The RSS is Brahmanwadi. Supporting Sanatan Dharma is Brahmanwad. Even Brahmins speak against Brahmanwad. BJP’s politics is Brahmanwadi, and that is why it wants to install a Brahmin woman as mayor." PTI

