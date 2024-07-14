After heavy showers, rain intensity likely to drop in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Heavy showers lashed the city and suburbs over the last 24 hours but the rain intensity is likely to reduce here on Sunday, as per the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'red' alert for Kolhapur, Satara, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra, predicting very heavy rainfall on Sunday.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 92 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of western suburbs) recorded 142 mm rain, as per the IMD data.

The MeT department has predicted less intense rain activity in Mumbai on Sunday.

The agricultural regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha received less intense rainfall compared to Mumbai and other coastal areas of Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

The weather department has predicted low intensity or scattered showers in these areas on Sunday. PTI

