Address Maratha reservation issue, activist Jarange tells Fadnavis

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday (January 19) urged Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to wholeheartedly address the issue of reservation for the community.

Speaking in Jalna, Jarange also called upon the entire Maratha community to converge on January 26 in Mumbai, to which he will start a protest march on Saturday, to show their strength.

Mumbai march

He said he would leave his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna on Saturday morning and march to Mumbai to press the demand to provide reservation to his community.

"The resolution of the Maratha reservation issue rests with Fadnavis, and he should come forward and resolve the matter with his heart and mind," he said.

The activist reiterated his demand that Kunbi caste certificates be issued to 54 lakh Marathas.

Flays minister

He also questioned the progress made by the committee set up by the Maharashtra government to address the quota issue since it started work on December 23.

Jarange accused state minister Girish Mahajan of making false promises and deceiving the Maratha community.

"Where is minister Mahajan who had come with seven ministers and promised to resolve the issue within 30 days? We had at that time given them 40 days, now where is he hiding?" he asked.

Final struggle

Jarange declared that his march to Mumbai would be the last struggle.

"The community is willing to face any legal or police action. Fear of legal consequences will not deter their resolve," he said.