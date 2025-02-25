Strong opposition to actor Prajakta Mali's Mahashivratri dance at Trimbakeshwar temple

Nashik, Feb 25 (PTI) Actor Prajakta Mali's dance performance scheduled to be held at the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik on Mahashivratri is facing opposition from several quarters, with the Archaeological Survey of India also asking the temple authorities not to organise a cultural event there.

The Trimbakeshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, sees a large number of devotees throughout the year.

The temple authorities have organised the 'Shiv Stuti' dance performance by actor Prajakta Mali on the premises of the temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Wednesday. However, several persons, including former trustees of the temple, have opposed it saying it would draw large crowds and may lead to a law and order situation.

Officials of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar circle of the ASI on Monday wrote a letter to the temple authorities, asking them not to organise any cultural event there.

Holding cultural programmes on the occasion of Mahashivratri on the temple premises is a violation of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958 and its Rules, 1959, the ASI said.

The letter also said that permission needs to be obtained beforehand from the ASI Directorate in New Delhi for such activities to avoid any harm to the monument of national importance.

Organising such programmes may lead to overcrowding at the monument and result in law and order situation, it said.

Former trustee of the Trimbakeshwar temple, Lalita Shinde, also opposed the planned event and submitted a letter to Deputy Superintendent of Police Vasudev Desle seeking action in this regard.

"The temple trustees should take into consideration the fact that no such programme was organised at the temple in the past. Mahashivratri is an auspicious occasion and this temple is a protected monument...By bringing a celebrity, they are setting a wrong precedent. The show will attract a large crowd...If anything happens, will the trust take the responsibility? I urge the temple trust to reconsider the decision," she said.

When asked, Trimbakeshwar Devasthan's secretary and Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council's CEO Shriya Deochakke said that during her recent visit to the temple, actor Prajakta Mali had expressed her willingness to stage a dance performance there.

"Though I am the secretary of the trust, the decision (about her performance) was taken unanimously in a meeting. If the ASI has any objection, it should give a written letter," she said.

In its letter, the ASI also says that while the temple authorities charge Rs 200 for 'VIP darshan', it was a violation of the AMSAR Act as no such fees can be charged at non-ticketed monuments. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)