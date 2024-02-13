A day after quitting Congress, Ashok Chavan may join BJP today

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan may join the BJP in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 13), a day after he resigned from the Congress, a move seen as a major setback to the grand old party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to the media after announcing his decision to end his association with the Congress on Monday, Chavan had not specified his next move and said he would take a call within a couple of days. As per media reports, he may join the BJP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other top BJP leaders in Mumbai. Speculations are also rife that Chavan may be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP.



“I have resigned from the Assembly membership as an MLA. I have given my resignation to the Speaker. I have resigned from the Congress Working Committee and the Congress primary membership. I have not decided to join any party. I will clear my stand on joining a party after two days,” he had told reporters.



Chavan's exit is yet another blow to Maharashtra Congress months ahead of state polls and the general election. Earlier, key Congress leader, Milind Deora, quit the party and joined the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. Baba Siddique too left and moved to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

According to Congress sources, Chavan's differences with state party chief Nana Patole prompted his decision to quit the party. In his interaction with the media, he had also suggested that he was upset over the delay in finalising seat-sharing arrangement within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with hardly any time left for the polls.

After serving as state minister, Ashok Chavan was chosen for the chief minister’s post when Vilasrao Deshmukh stepped down in the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. The Congress retained him on the top post after the 2009 state polls. The stint was, however, short as Chavan was forced to step down amid corruption allegations related to the Adarsh Housing Society scam.

