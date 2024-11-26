‘53 votes, not 2’: BMC rubbishes MNS candidate’s claim of EVM deceit

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday (November 26) said the MNS candidate from Dahisar Assembly constituency in Mumbai received 53 votes in one polling centre and not two as claimed by him.

In a post of X, the civic body rubbished Rajesh Yerunkar's allegations of manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Yerunkar, in a viral video, alleged a mismatch in polling data and EVM numbers. He said he got only two votes at the polling centre where four members of his family voted, he said, questioning the count.

Manisha Chaudhary of the BJP won from the constituency with 98,587 votes, defeating her nearest rival Vinod Ghosalkar. Yerunkar, in the third place, got 5,456 votes.

"No factual basis"

"There is no factual basis to the allegations," the civic body said in a statement.

BMC commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani was the district election officer for Mumbai city and suburbs in the November 20 elections.

As per the form 17-C, which records the detailed vote count for each candidate, Yerunkar received 53 votes at the particular centre, the BMC said.

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) did not win a single seat in the 288-member Assembly, while the BJP-led alliance swept the elections, winning 230 seats.