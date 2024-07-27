5 wagons of goods train derail in Maharashtra's Boisar station yard

Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) Five wagons of a goods train derailed in the yard of Western Railway's Boisar station, some 100 kilometres from Mumbai, on Saturday morning, though the incident had no impact on rail traffic, officials said.

Five wagons of the train, which was loaded with containers, derailed at 6:45am, they said.

"No one was injured in the incident. There was no impact on the movement of suburban or long distance trains as it occurred inside the yard. The derailment took place when the train was moving after being loaded with containers," WR chief public relations officer Vinit Abhishek said.

All efforts are on to re-rail the wagons, he added.

This is the second derailment on WR's network in Mumbai division in less than 10 days.

On July 19, A goods train derailed at Dungri station near Valsad in Gujarat. Incidentally, it happened when railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav was chairing a review meeting at WR's Churchgate headquarters. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)