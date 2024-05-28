149 lightning strikes in Marathwada region in the last 3 years: Official report

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 28 (PTI) As many as 149 people and 2,273 animals were killed in lightning strikes in the last three years in Marathwada region of Maharashtra, as per an official report.

Notably, the number of bolt 'arrester' devices in six of the eight districts in the region is in the single digits, stated the report which was prepared by the office of the divisional commissioner.

Lightning arrester device is used on electric power transmission and telecommunication systems to protect the insulation and conductors of the system from the damaging effects of lightning.

Marathwada region, which comprises eight districts, has lost 149 people and 2,273 animals due to lightning in the past three years, as per the administration.

Out of the 407 lightning arresters installed in the region, 15 are non-functional, the report stated.

Among the eight districts, only Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Beed have installed lightning arresters in double and triple digits.

The district-wise break-up of the arresters is Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (79), Jalna (3), Parbhani (4), Hingoli (2), Nanded (4), Beed (308), Latur (3), Dharashiv (4).

At 32, Nanded district recorded the highest number of human fatalities due to lightning in Marathwada from the year 2021 to 2023. This district has only four lightning arresters.

In Latur district, where only three lightning arresters are installed, 26 deaths were recorded in the last three years, as per the report.

Notably, despite 308 arresters in Beed, 22 people have lost their lives in lightning strikes.

Marathwada region has lost 2,273 animals in three years (2021-2023) due to lightning.

In Jalna, with just 3 arrester devices, 541 animals were killed due to bolts from the sky.

Earlier last week, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a drought review meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"Instructions are given to increase the number of lightning arresters, at least to 100 in every district," he told reporters after chairing the meeting. PTI

