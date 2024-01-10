World looks at India as pillar of stability, trusted friend: Modi at Vibrant Gujarat meet

The world today looks at India as a pillar of stability and a friend who can be trusted, and the country is moving forward as “vishwa mitra” (friend of the world), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the inauguration of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Wednesday (January 10).

All major rating agencies are of the opinion that India will be among the three largest economies of the world in the next few years, Modi said at the Summit, in which several state heads and top CEOs of private companies are participating.

“In a rapidly changing world order, India is going ahead as ‘vishwa mitra’. India has given hope to the world that we can decide on common goals and achieve them,” he said.

Goal to make India developed country in 25 years: Modi

“Today, the world looks at India as an important pillar of stability, a friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people-centric development, a voice that believes in global good, a voice of global south, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions and a powerhouse of talented youth,” the PM added.

“Recently, we celebrated 75 years of India’s independence, and in the next 25 years, we will celebrate 100 years. These 25 years will be ‘amrit kaal’ for India. We have set a goal of making India a developed country in the next 25 years,” he said.

On the occasion, Modi credited UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was present at the event as the chief guest, for the “high growth of India-UAE relations”.

