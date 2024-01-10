Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Tata group to build semiconductor factory at Dholera

Gandhinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Tata Group will build a semiconductor factory at Dholera in Gujarat, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, he said the group is about to start a 20 GW gigafactory for manufacturing lithium ion batteries in Sanand in two months.

The group, he said, has also made a commitment and is on the verge of concluding, and announcing a “huge semiconductor fab” in Dholera.

"We are about to complete negotiations for the semiconductor fab, and start in 2024," he said. PTI

