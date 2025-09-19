Vadodara woman throws a fit, protests on road after being ‘denied’ 2 golgappas

In Vadodara, a bizarre incident reportedly unfolded when a woman staged a protest on the road after being served only four pani puris instead of six for Rs 20. Angered, she sat down in the middle of the road near Sur Sagar Lake, sparking a traffic jam.

Pani puri protest in Vadodara

According to the woman, the street vendor had short-changed her — not in cash, but in golgappas. She claimed that the vendor served her four pani puris instead of the six she expected for her Rs 20.

Outraged, the woman sat down in the middle of the road in protest, refusing to budge until her demand for “two more puris” was fulfilled.

The unusual demonstration was quickly captured on mobile phones by bystanders, while motorists struggled to navigate around her. A crowd gathered, turning the incident into a spectacle.

High drama, unusual demand

When police arrived, the standoff took an even more dramatic turn. The woman broke into tears, demanding either her missing pani puris or the vendor’s cart to be removed.

For several hours, traffic remained gridlocked over the dispute. Eventually, police escorted the woman away, clearing the jam and bringing an end to the curious showdown over a plate of street food.

Meanwhile, the videos of the protest are going viral on social media, sparking a mix of amusement and disbelief among netizens.