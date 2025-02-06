The Federal
33 Gujarat deportees
Only three families were called to Ahmedabad to meet the deportees; the other deportees will be sent back home after a medical check-up and documentation, police said. Photo: The Federal

Cast off by US, 33 Gujaratis will now be haunted by crushed dreams, hefty loans

The Federal spoke to relatives of some of the deportees and learned the circumstances under which they immigrated and challenges that await them in India

Damayantee Dhar
6 Feb 2025 6:42 PM IST

Hiding their faces behind masks, 33 Gujaratis including seven children, with little or no luggage, came out of the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday (February 6) morning. They were among the 104 Indians deported by the US on charges of illegal immigration.


