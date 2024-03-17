Two nabbed for attacking foreign students offering namaz at Gujarat University hostel

The police have arrested two men and are looking for more after students hailing from different foreign countries were assaulted allegedly by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaz there, police said on Sunday.

Two students – one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan – were hospitalised after the incident which took place in the A-block hostel on Saturday night, they said.

An FIR was registered against 20-25 unidentified accused persons under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, damage to property, and criminal trespass, among others. Two persons identified as Hitesh Mevada and Bharat Patel have been arrested so far, DCP (Zone 7) Tarun Duggal said.

Nine teams have been formed to conduct a probe into the incident, Police Commissioner GS Malik said.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi held a meeting with police officers and directed them to take strict and judicial action in the matter, Malik said.

Orientation session



Meanwhile, Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Dr Neerja A Gupta said they will be holding orientation sessions for their overseas students to train them in “cultural sensitivity”. Her statement came hours after a mob stormed a hostel and attacked foreign students for offering namaz inside the premises.



Vice-Chancellor Dr Gupta told the media that there was some tension between those in the mob and some overseas students, and Saturday's events led to an escalation. “The matter is under police investigation now,” she said

Dr Gupta said that since these students are from overseas, they need to be trained in “cultural sensitivity”. “These are foreign students and when you go abroad, you must learn cultural sensitivity. These students need an orientation. We will sit with them, provide cultural orientation and discuss how to strengthen their security.”

MEA in touch with govt



The ministry of external affairs has said it is in touch with the Gujarat government and strict action will be taken against those who attacked the international students.

“An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators. Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention. MEA is in touch with Gujarat government,” the ministry statement read.



The incident was reported at around 10.50 pm on Saturday when nearly two dozen people barged into the (government-run) Gujarat University's hostel and raised an objection to students from foreign countries offering namaz in the facility where they stayed.



