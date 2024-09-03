Three missing after Coast Guard chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea

The Indian Coast Guard has launched a massive search operation after one of choppers with four aircrew, including two pilots, onboard, was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea off the Porbandar coast during a rescue operation on Monday night.

As per media reports, one of the divers has been recovered while the search for the other diver and the two pilots was still underway. The condition of the diver recovered from the sea is stated to be stable.



According to the Indian Coast Guard, the incident took place while the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation. It has pressed four ships, and two aircraft for search operation.



“Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat was launched around 2300 hours yesterday for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into the sea, in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel,” the Indian Coast Guard said in a statement.





On 02 Sep 2024, @IndiaCoastGuard ALH helicopter was launched at 2300 hrs to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela off #Porbandar, #Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into sea. One crew member recovered, search for… — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 3, 2024

“ICG ALH helicopter with 4 aircrew onboard, during the said operation reportedly was forced to make an emergency landing at sea. One crew has been recovered and search for the remaining 3 crew is in progress. Aircraft wreckage has been located. The incident happened whilst the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation. Presently, ICG has pressed 04 ships, and two aircraft for search operation,” it added.



The rescue operations took place in different talukas of Porbandar and Dwarka districts.

