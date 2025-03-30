Surat diamond workers protest for pay hike and relief package

Surat, Mar 30 (PTI) Hundreds of diamond workers took out a rally in Gujarat's Surat on Sunday, with some of them going on an indefinite strike to press for a relief package and pay hike amid a slowdown in the sector, which has led to a 50 per cent salary cut.

Diamond cutters and polishers held a peaceful march from Katargam to Kapodara Hira Baug locality, a distance of around 5 km.

The protestors have demanded the creation of a welfare board, a raise in salary, and assistance to families of workers who committed suicide due to financial distress and called for an indefinite strike until their demands were met.

Surat is among the premier centres of the diamond sector, with about 90 per cent of the world's rough diamonds being cut and polished here by around 10 lakh workers employed in more than 2,500 units.

Diamond Workers Union Gujarat (DWUG) vice-president Bhavesh Tank said, "Severe recession in the diamond industry over the last two years has made it difficult for workers to run their homes due to lack of proper work and salary. Many of them have committed suicide in the last year due to financial hardship." A delegation submitted a proposal to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel two weeks ago, requesting an inflation-adjusted salary hike for workers, an increase in diamond prices, the formation of a welfare board, scrapping of professional tax imposed on workers, financial assistance to families of those who have committed suicide, and fixed work hours.

Tank claimed that the diamond industry has deprived workers of benefits under the labour laws, such as provident funds, bonuses, salary slips, overtime pay, inflation-adjusted salary hikes, and gratuity, which has led to one-sided development in the diamond industry.

"We believe that the government will take some measures. Around two lakh workers will not join work starting today until these demands are met," he said.

Surat Diamond Association (SDA) president Jagdish Khunt said that several diamond cutting and polishing units in Surat have been facing a slowdown in the last two years, and they also require support from the government in the form of economic packages to stay afloat.

"Several brokers and traders are also distressed due to the slowdown," he said.

Diamond cutters and polishers have not seen a pay hike in more than two years due to the slowdown, Khunt said.

"Their salary has not been cut, but they have not seen a hike in over two years. But the fact is that even the manufacturers are facing difficulties and are not in a position to raise salaries due to the slowdown," he said.

In July last year, the DWUG launched a helpline number for distressed diamond workers.

Hundreds of workers have calls seeking help to pay their children's school fees, house rent, EMIs of home and vehicle loans, etc. PTI

