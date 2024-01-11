Surat-Bilimora stretch of bullet train to start in 2026, says Vaishnaw

In a major announcement, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday (January 11) said India's first bullet train is poised to commence operations by 2026.

“We plan to run the first bullet train between Surat and Bilimora in 2026,” said the Union minister at the 2024 Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Vaishnaw came out with an update on the ambitious project, stating that 270 km of groundwork for the bullet train has already been completed. He emphasised the successful installation of a 270 km long wire duct and assured that the project is proceeding according to the designated timeline.

“Work is underway as per schedule. The work of the Mumbai-Thane under-sea tunnel has also begun. The construction of bridges on eight rivers that will lie on the route is proceeding rapidly. Two bridges have already been completed. The work on Sabarmati terminal station is also nearly completed,” Vaishnaw added.

The Ministry of Railways earlier announced the successful attainment of 100 per cent land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Rail Corridor, commonly referred to as the bullet train project, spanning Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.



The project

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, undertaken by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), is estimated to cost Rs 1.08 lakh crore. The financial structure involves the Union government contributing Rs 10,000 crore, and Gujarat and Maharashtra each contributing Rs 5,000 crore, with the remaining funds secured through a 0.1 percent interest loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The ambitious project aims to cover a distance exceeding 500 km in approximately two hours. Implementing Japan's Shinkansen technology, the high-speed rail line aspires to establish an efficient and high-frequency mass transportation system.

Originally projected for completion in 2022, the timeline faced delays due to challenges in land acquisition. The government is now targeting the commencement of the first phase, connecting Surat and Bilimora in south Gujarat, by 2026.