Six-storey residential building collapses in Surat; several feared trapped

A six-storey residential building collapsed in Pal area of Surat city in Gujarat on Saturday afternoon (July 6) and at least four to five people are feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

While one woman was pulled out alive from the debris, the search and rescue operation was still on, said Surat district collector Sourabh Pardhi.

"We learnt that four to five flats in the building were occupied. One woman has been rescued. Four to five people are still feared trapped underneath. Search and rescue operations are ongoing with the help of NDRF and SDRF. We are hopeful that the operation will end in a couple of hours," he told reporters.

Anupam Singh Gehlot, Police Commissioner, Surat said, "Today around 3 pm, a six-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area. Many people who were living in that building got trapped inside. Police and fire brigade reached the spot immediately. A woman was successfully rescued from, under the debris. Among the 30 flats inside the building, 4-5 flats were occupied and the rest were empty. Many were at work and those people who were sleeping after nightshift got trapped. NDRF and SDRF all are working...estimation is that 5-6 people are still trapped under the debris."

#WATCH | Gujarat: A Four-floor building collapsed in Sachin area of Surat. Many people feared trapped. Police and fire department team at the spot. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/FIJJUGzbEQ — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

(With agency inputs)