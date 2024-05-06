After Delhi, six schools in Ahmedabad get bomb threats

After Delhi, six schools in Ahmedabad on Monday (May 6) got bomb threats through email, triggering a major police search that eventually turned out to be a hoax.

"So far, six schools have received such emails and have informed us,” said the police, adding that this seems to be on the lines of the bomb threats received by schools in Delhi some days back.

The email was sent from a Russian server, contained Arabic words and a message threatening to bomb the schools. The sender identified themselves as Tauheed Warrior and warned of attacks by 'Istishhadi' across the city.

Schools checked

Police teams from the Crime Branch and the Bomb Disposal Squad conducted extensive searches in the school premises after being alerted. However, no bomb was found.

Further, the police has formed specialized teams, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, the city crime branch and the Special Operations Group, to ensure the safety of the schools and investigate the matter in detail.

Mirroring threat to Delhi schools

Significantly, the threat came just a day before Gujarat will vote in 26 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Ahmedabad.

The incident has also happened five days after a similar bomb threat was sent to some 130 schools in Delhi and adjoining areas causing major panic. In the capital too, no bomb was found after extensive searches.

Another senior police officer in Ahmedabad urged the media and the people not to hype up the threats.

"People should not panic as tomorrow is poll day," said the officer, referring to the third round of the Lok Sabha elections due in Gurajat and in other states on May 7.