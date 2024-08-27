Schools shut, hundreds evacuated as rains lash Gujarat; IMD issues red alert

Torrential downpour that has been lashing Gujarat, has brought life to a standstill in the western state, with several districts experiencing flood-like situations even as the state gears for more showers.

Schools closed

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (August 26) issuing a red alert for the state, forecasting extremely heavy rain in several parts of Gujarat over the next two to three days, state Education Minister Praful Pansheriya directed all schools to be shut down on Tuesday (August 27).

As rains lashed several districts on Monday, three persons died in rain-related incidents while seven were reported missing. Hundreds of people were evacuated from low-lying areas to safer places.

IMD forecast

In its latest forecast on Tuesday, IMD said a deep depression centred over north Gujarat has moved westwards in the past six hours, close to Patan and will move slowly towards west-south west across Gujarat region and reach Saurashtra, Kutch and adjoining areas of Pakistan and Northeast Arabian Sea by the morning of August 29.

“DD over north Gujarat moved westwards in past 6 hrs,close to Patan, about 40 km South of Deesa(GJ). To move slowly W-SW across Gujarat region and reach Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining areas of Pakistan and NE Arabian Sea by morning of 29th August,” said the bulletin on X.

Airport issues advisory

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad airport has issued advisory for passengers to check flight schedules with airlines and allow extra time for check-in due to prediction of heavy rains in the coming days.

In view of the IMD forecast of very heavy rains till Thursday (August 29), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a virtual meeting with district collectors, superintendents of police, and senior civic officials of all major cities to review the current situation.

CM reviews situation, leaves cancelled

The chief minister has instructed all collectors to cancel leave of staff due to the red alert issued by the IMD. Patel has also asked the department secretaries to restore electricity in affected areas.

Seven persons are missing after a trolley tractor carrying them got swept away while passing through an overflowing causeway in Halvad taluka of Morbi district.

7 missing

According to officials, they remained untraceable despite a nearly 20-hour search operation involving National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

In Sabarkantha district, a car with two persons was washed away in the strong currents of a causeway near Katwad village. They were rescued after locals alerted the fire brigade.

Amid heavy rains, part of a bridge on National Highway 56 was damaged due to the strong flow of water in the Bharaj river in Chhota Udepur district, affecting the movement of vehicles.

"An increase in the inflow of water in Bharaj river due to heavy rainfall upstream damaged the bridge near pillar number three," Chhota Udepur Collector Anil Dhameliya said.

Waterlogging woes

Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Panchmahals districts received very heavy rainfall on Monday, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses and leaving several persons stranded.

"While three persons have died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, the total death toll for this season stands at 99," state commissioner of relief Alok Kumar Pandey said.

Hundreds evacuated; NDRF, SDRF on standby

South Gujarat has received 105 per cent, and Kutch 95.8 per cent of its average annual rainfall for the season, while central, north Gujarat and Saurashtra have received 77 per cent, 70.74 per cent and 91 per cent rains, he said.

"As many as 1,653 persons have been rescued so far with the help of the NDRF, SDRF and Coast Guard. Apart from this, 17,800 persons have been shifted to safer places as a precautionary measure so far," Pandey said.

As many as 13 teams of the NDRF teams and 22 of the SDRF were deployed in the affected districts to support rescue and relief operations, he said.

Hundreds of people were shifted to safer places due to the rise in the water level of rivers and dams.

At least 280 people were shifted to safer places from the low-lying areas in Bharuch city after nearly 4 lakh cusecs water was released into the Narmada river from Sardar Sarovar Dam, officials said.

Rising water levels

Amid incessant heavy rains in Navsari in south Gujarat and water levels in Purna, Kaveri and other rivers crossing the danger mark, more than 1,500 people have been relocated, collector Agre Kshipra Suryakantrao said.

Padra taluka of Vadodara district received 270 mm of rainfall in 12 hours starting at 6 am on Monday.

As per data shared by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Borsad taluka in Anand received 268 mm of rainfall, followed by Vadodara taluka in Vadodara district with 262 mm, and Nadiad taluka in Kheda district with 232 mm in 12 hours.

Warning for residents

At least 237 out of 251 talukas in the state received rainfall, with 43 talukas receiving more than 100 mm showers.

A total of 17,827 people were relocated, and 1,653 people rescued in the state so far this season.

Authorities have urged people to remain indoors and not venture near water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies)