Red Fort car blast: Gujarat police on high alert, increases patrolling

All police units in Gujarat have been asked to remain alert and increase patrolling as a precautionary measure in view of an explosion in a car in Delhi which killed at least eight people on Monday evening, officials said.

The Gujarat police are patrolling and checking streets, railway stations, airports, major hospitals and hotels. Shops and restaurants in major cities have been asked to shut down immediately. Check points have come up at the exit and entry points of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot.

'Stay vigilant'

As a precautionary measure, all police units have been asked to remain alert in view of the Delhi blast incident, Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay told PTI.

"Every police unit has been asked to be vigilant and increase patrolling in their respective regions" he said.

Following the DGP's directive, police in all the major cities and districts in Gujarat have swung into action, officials said.

Security has been beefed up at vital installations like railway stations, and police teams have started conducting foot patrolling, Surat police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said.

"There is no need to panic. I appeal to people to inform police if they spot any suspicious person in their area. Our police teams are on the ground at present. They have started checking vehicles on roads, especially those entering or leaving the airport. We are taking all possible precautionary steps," said Gehlot.

Blast in Delhi

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital a few kilometres away.

Experts of the NSG and investigators of the NIA have rushed to the blast site, sources said. The NSG team comprised explosive experts, while the NIA team consisted of investigators experienced in terror cases. A team of forensic experts has also rushed to the spot, sources said.

Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association showed the magnitude of the blast. A body could be seen lying on a vehicle.

Another video showed a body lying on the road. Eyewitnesses said body parts could be seen scattered near the blast site.

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said. The fire, officials said, was brought under control by 7.29 pm.

With agency inputs