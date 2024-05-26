Rajkot gaming zone tragedy: 10 arrested; place running without fire licence

Ten people have been arrested in the Rajkot gaming zone fire which killed 32 people, including children on Saturday (May 25) night. The owner of the gaming zone, which did not have a fire clerance, is absconding.

According to officials, ten people have been arrested, including the manager of the gaming zone. Bodies are still being removed from the site, and officials said there has been only one survivor so far. The survivor is a teenage boy.

A compensation of ₹2 lakh has been announced for the kin of the dead.

A massive fire broke out in a gaming zone called TRP, which was teeming with young people on a Saturday evening. The crowds were also due to a weekend discount offer with tickets priced at just ₹ 99.



Though, officials initially suspected that the fire was caused due to a short circuit now have learnt that the fire was triggered by a welding machine spark from the construction site in the premises. No fire clearance Officials said that besides not having a no-objection clearance certificate for fire safety, the amusement centre also just had one exit. Moreover, construction work was going in the area to expand the property. Serious questions are being raised about the safety standards at the facility. The Rajkot Mayor Nayna Pedhadiya, who arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue operations, confirmed that the gaming zone did not have a fire NOC issued by the Rajkot municipal corporation. "We will investigate how such a big game zone was functioning without a fire NOC and we are witnessing the consequences of it. No politics will be allowed over this issue," Pedhadiya told reporters. The facility also had just one emergency exit and there was panic after the fire broke out. People got trapped as a temporary structure at the facility collapsed near the entrance, making it difficult for the people to come out,a Rajkot fire officer told the media. All gaming zones in the city have been shut down in the wake of the fire tragedy. The authorities have been asked to check if the gaming zones in Gujarat are running without fire safety permission. The intensity of the fire was so much that smoke was visible from several kilometers away and the bodies were charred beyond recognition, officials said. The DNA samples of the bodies and the victim's relatives have been collected for identification.



