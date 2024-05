Rajkot game zone fire: 6 officials suspended for gross negligence

The Gujarat government on Monday (May 27) ordered the suspension of six officials in connection with the Rajkot game zone fire that claimed 27 lives.

The officials have been held responsible for their "gross negligence in allowing the game zone to operate without necessary approvals," a government release stated.

Those who have been suspended are Rajkot Municipal Corporation's town planning department assistant engineer Jaideep Chaudhary, assistant town planner for RMC Gautam Joshi, Rajkot Roads and Buildings department's deputy executive engineers MR Suma and Paras Kothiya, and police inspectors VR Patel and NI Rathod, as per orders passed by the respective departments.

Game zone operated without fire NOC

Notably, the game zone, where the blaze erupted on Saturday (May 25), was operated without the fire NOC (no objection certificate).

"The game zone had received permissions from the roads and buildings department. It had also submitted a proof of fire safety equipment to obtain the fire NOC, which was under process and not yet completed," Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava told reporters on Sunday (May 26).

The government's action of suspending six officials comes a day after Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inspected the site where the fire erupted on Saturday and instructed the departments concerned to take strict and punitive action against those responsible for such a serious incident.

2 arrested, FIR against 7

The fire at the TRP game zone in the Nana-Mava locality of Rajkot on Saturday evening killed 27 persons, including children.

The police have arrested two persons and registered an FIR against six partners of the game zone and another accused on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, officials earlier said.

Man-made disaster: Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court on Sunday (May 26) took suo motu cognisance of the fire tragedy, terming it a prima facie "man-made disaster". The HC noted that a stock of highly-inflammable materials such as petrol, fibres, and fibreglass sheets were stored at the facility.

The state government has formed a special investigation team and announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹4 lakh to the kin of each deceased. The Central government has also announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased person.

(With agency inputs)