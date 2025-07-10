Rahul meets Gujarat Congress leaders, discusses strategy for 2027 assembly polls

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met party leaders from Gujarat and discussed ways to strengthen organisation to get the state unit battle-ready for assembly polls in 2027, according to sources.

The meeting comes days after Shaktisinh Gohil resigned as the Gujarat Congress chief after a poor showing in the bypolls.

Gohil, along with Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Amit Chavda, Jignesh Mevani, Amee Yajnik, and Bharatsinh Solanki, met Gandhi at 10 Janpath here.

Congress general secretary in-charge of state Mukul Wasnik and Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal were also present at the meeting.

Gohil resigned on June 23 from the post of Gujarat Congress president, taking responsibility for the defeat of the party candidates in bypolls to Kadi and Visavadar assembly constituencies.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Italia won the Visavadar seat, while BJP candidate Rajendra Chavda bagged the Kadi (SC) constituency.

In both assembly segments, the Congress, once a formidable political force in Gujarat, put up a dismal performance, finishing a distant third in one of them.

Gohil was appointed to his latest post in June 2023 in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

In April, Rahul Gandhi had chaired a meeting of the coordination committee of the Gujarat unit of his party, outlining criteria for the promotion of leaders within the organisation and distribution of election tickets.

Gandhi had then also reviewed the performance of the party leaders who were entrusted with the task of defeating the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)