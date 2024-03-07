Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Gujarat

Jhalod (Guj), Mar 7 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Gujarat from neighbouring Rajasthan on Thursday and the Congress leader was given a welcome by local leaders and workers of his party as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The yatra reached Jhalod town of Dahod district in Gujarat from Rajasthan around 4.45 pm.

People, who gathered at the spot to welcome the Wayanad MP, shouted slogans hailing him. Many of them even tried to click selfies with the Congress leader.

Gujarat Congress in-charge Mukul Wasnik, state unit president Shaktisinh Gohil, leader of opposition Amit Chavda and others were present to welcome Gandhi.

The state Congress had also invited AAP leaders to join the yatra as both these parties will be fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat as part of the INDIA bloc. AAP's state unit president Isudan Gadhvi and its leader Gopal Italia were present to welcome Gandhi.

The 6,700-km 'Manipur to Mumbai' yatra will pass through seven districts of Gujarat having sizable tribal population, the party's state unit spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

"During the four days of yatra in Gujarat, Gandhi will address six public meetings, hold 27 corner meetings, and will be welcomed by supporters and well-wishers at over 70 locations," he said.

It will pass through Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Tapi, Surat and Navsari districts before entering Maharashtra at Navagam on the evening of March 10, he said.

Ahead of the yatra's entry into Gujarat, the state Congress has suffered setbacks in the form of resignations by a few of its MLAs, including party stalwart Arjun Modhwadia, who joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). PTI

