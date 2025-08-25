PM Modi vows to protect farmers amid US tariffs: 'Pressure may increase, but will bear it'

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted he can't compromise on interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, small-scale industries, cautioning "pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it", remarks coming in the backdrop of US move to slap 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.

Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad after launching multiple projects, he hit out at the Congress, saying the party, which ruled India for 60 to 65 years, made the nation dependent on other countries in order to indulge in "import scams".

India is empowered by walking on the path of Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan Lord Shrikrishna, who symbolised strength and protection, and Charkhadhari Mohan Mahatma Gandhi, the independence movement hero who pushed for swadeshi with his spinning wheel, the PM maintained.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam massacre, and in an oblique reference to Pakistan, he declared India no longer spares terrorists and their masters.

"Operation Sindoor embodied the bravery of our soldiers and determination of Sudarshana Chakradhari Mohan's India. Today, we do not spare terrorists and their masters, no matter where they are hiding," the PM told the gathering.

"For Modi, interests of farmers, cattle rearers and small scale industries are paramount. Pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it all," the PM affirmed as the August 27 deadline for 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian imports nears.

He pushed for the widespread use of swadeshi goods.

"All of us should follow the mantra of buying only 'made in India' goods. Businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell only 'swadeshi' goods," he stated.

"I think I am fortunate to get the love and blessings of lakhs of people," said Modi, who in the evening held a roadshow in Ahmedabad. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)