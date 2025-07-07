Tanker en route to Oman reports explosion off Gujarat coast; crew safely evacuated

A tanker vessel en route to Oman reported an explosion shortly after completing a methanol discharge at Deendayal Port in Kandla, Gujarat, prompting a prompt response from port and Coast Guard authorities, a port official said on Sunday. However, the official confirmed that no fire or smoke was detected following the incident.



The chemical-carrying vessel had just completed offloading into a cargo ship at Kandla Port and was filling its ballast tanks with water when the explosion occurred around 1 pm. An Indian Coast Guard official said the crew immediately sounded an alarm and requested a full evacuation.

No reports of spillage

Deendayal Port Authority PRO Om Prakash Dadlani stated that all 21 crew members aboard the tanker vessel were safely evacuated by rescue teams.

“The tanker vessel MV Fulda had departed for Oman after discharging methanol at Oil Jetty No. 2. We received reports of an explosion, though no fire or smoke was observed. The Maritime Response Coordination Committee alerted the Coast Guard, and teams from both the Coast Guard and Deendayal Port Authority reached the site promptly. Our rescue team successfully evacuated all crew members,” he said.

“While there are no reports of any spillage, two tugs from the Indian Coast Guard vessel ICGS C-429 and the pollution control ship Samudra Pavak have been deployed to assess the situation,” Dadlani told The Federal.

Notably, the explosion caused significant damage to the front section of the vessel MV Fulda, resulting in a noticeable tilt. The cause of explosion, however, is yet to be ascertained.

Not the first mishap averted

Earlier, the Indian Navy last week highlighted its swift operational readiness and steadfast commitment to seafarer safety, detailing a high-risk firefighting and rescue mission it carried out on June 29, 2025. The operation took place aboard the Palau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 in the North Arabian Sea, where the Navy successfully stabilised the situation and ensured the safety of all 14 Indian crew members on board.

According to a release, in the early hours of June 29, INS Tabar, on a mission-based deployment, received a Mayday distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6. The vessel reported a major fire outbreak in its engine room whilst operating approximately 80 nautical miles east of Fujairah, UAE.

Responding swiftly, INS Tabar proceeded at maximum speed to assist. The ship reached the vicinity of the distressed vessel and, upon arrival, established communication with the Master of the vessel and commenced firefighting operations.



Prioritising crew safety, seven crew members were immediately evacuated to INS Tabar using the ship's boats. No injuries were reported, and all crew were examined by Tabar's medical team.

The remaining crew members, including the Master, stayed onboard to assist with fire containment. INS Tabar deployed a six-member firefighting and damage control team with firefighting equipment.