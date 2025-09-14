Massive fire engulfs chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch, firefighting underway

A massive fire broke out on Saturday at Sanghvi Organics Pvt Ltd in GIDC Panoli, Bharuch district, sending thick plumes of smoke and flames into the sky and sparking panic in the industrial area.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and firefighting operations are ongoing, officials said. The cause of the blaze and the scale of damage are yet to be determined.

The incident comes just months after Gujarat was hit by another devastating fire on April 2 in Deesa, Banaskantha district. That tragedy, triggered by a powerful explosion at an illegal firecracker unit operating inside a warehouse, claimed at least 21 lives — many of them migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh.



VIDEO | Bharuch, Gujarat: Fire breaks out in Sanghvi Organics Pvt Ltd in GIDC Panoli. Thick smoke and flames were visible from a distance as multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. More details are awaited.



Eyewitnesses at the time recalled a deafening blast that rattled nearby homes, while smoke and dust engulfed the area. Parts of the warehouse collapsed, trapping workers under the debris. Police later revealed that the factory was running without a valid licence and in violation of safety norms. The owner, Khubchand Thakkar, and his son were subsequently arrested.