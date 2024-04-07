Make special efforts to eliminate caste, gender bias in society: RSS chief Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday (April 7) called for the need to make special efforts to eliminate discrimination over caste and gender in society.

The RSS chief was speaking at an intellectuals’ meet in Vadodara on the second day of his two-day Gujarat visit. He had attended a similar programme in Bharuch in south Gujarat on Saturday, stated a release from RSS.

In his address to intellectuals, Bhagwat said ‘Sajjan shakti’ (noble power) should be organised and made active for social changes through harmony, family education, adherence to rituals, environmental protection, awakening of indigenous values and education in civic duty.

“Special efforts should be made to eliminate caste and gender differences in society, and special experiments should be done to create a network of Sajjan shakti,” the release said, quoting him.

During the meet, people working in fields like health, environment, art, literature, and social change expressed their thoughts and opinions about their projects, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that being the bearer of the world’s most ancient culture and tradition, it has been “our tradition to solve the problems arising in society from time to time through spirituality, education, art, and industrial power”.

Bhagwat will stay overnight in Ahmedabad before leaving the state on Monday morning, it added.

(With agency inputs)

