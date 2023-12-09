India’s GDP growth reflects strengthening economy, reforms: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India's GDP growth of 7.7 percent in the first half of the current fiscal year reflects a strengthening economy and transformative reforms carried out over 10 years.



Addressing the 'Infinity Forum 2.0' conference at the GIFT City in Gandhinagar via video link, Modi said his government wants to turn the Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City into a global nerve centre of the new age global financial and technology services.

"In the first six months of this financial year, India has achieved a GDP growth of 7.7 percent...Today, the entire world has pinned its hopes on India, and this did not happen alone,” Modi said.

“This reflects India's strengthening economy and the transformative reforms carried out in the last 10 years."

India is one of the fastest growing fintech markets in the world today and the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) is emerging as its centre, the prime minister said.

He urged experts to share their ideas on developing a market mechanism for green credits.

Modi also congratulated the people of Gujarat over the inclusion of the traditional Garba dance in the UNESCO's 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'.

(With agency inputs)