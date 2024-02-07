Huge allocation for Statue of Unity tourism in Gujarat Budget, none for compensation

Presenting the state Budget last Friday (February 2), Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai announced more than Rs 475 crore for tourism projects around the Statue of Unity in Narmada district. Ironically, six years after its inauguration, most of the tribal families displaced by the project are yet to receive their compensation of which there was no mention.

While unveiling the Rs 3,000-crore project in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the tribals of job opportunities as tourism would flourish in the area. Those jobs seem like a distant dream now.

Thousands affected

“Thirteen villages with an approximate population of 20,000 were directly affected by land acquisition for the project. Those included plots taken away for road widening, a 53-room hotel, and a host of tourist facilities around the structure,” said Anand Mazgaonkar, a local tribal rights activist.

Narmada district in itself is primarily dominated by tribals and is one of the most backward districts of the state. In fact, Sadhu Bet Island, where the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel is located, used to be a spot of religious worship of the local tribals.

If the total number of affected people, both directly and indirectly, is counted, the figure would go up to 75,000, from at least 72 villages, say estimates by tribal and environmental rights activists.

Sardar Sarovar Dam

The struggles of these tribals did not begin with the Statue of Liberty though. They started with the Sardar Sarovar Dam project, which is 3 km from the statue. “In fact, the first six villages acquired for Sardar Sarovar staff colonies were never recognized as project-affected and they are still fighting a legal battle,” said Mazgaonkar.

“The residents of the 19 villages that were recognized as project-affected are also fighting a legal battle because they are yet to be compensated as promised,” he added.

“These apart, seven villages were partially submerged when the water level in the Garudeshwar weir was raised for boating facilities and beautification projects. They are also waiting for compensation,” Mazgaonkar narrated.



Submerged villages

Ambaben, who used to have a home around 500 metres from the statue, saw the land get submerged in front of her. “About 40 acres of land in Navagam village remained submerged till October 31, 2019. Nobody told us water was being released from the dam. We helplessly watched the water level rise by the hour and gobble up our land,” Ambaben recalled.

“We frantically worked in the fields, trying to salvage whatever crop we could, as they were almost ready for harvest,” the 60-year-old reminisced. She was once the sarpanch of the Limdi group gram panchayat, comprising Limdi and Navagam villages.

“Not only our homes and agrarian land, our funeral ground was also submerged eventually,” said Rajendrabhai Naranbhai Tadvi, a tribal youth from Gora village, about 4km from Kevadiya. Tadvi had attempted suicide to protest against the fencing done by Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) in 2020. Like him, 55-year-old Natwar Tadvi from Kevadiya village had also threatened to self-immolate as a mark of protest against the fencing work.

Endless battle for rights

Both Rajendrabhai and Natwar have lost their farmland and home to the project and live on a patch of forested land where farming is not possible. While Rajendrabhai’s family has been acknowledged as “displaced”, Natwar is one of the many tribals who are fighting an ongoing legal battle to be acknowledged as such.

“The villagers of Kevadiya were asked to vacate their homes a week before the inauguration of the Statue of Unity. The land was to be acquired for the widening of the road that leads to Sadhu Bet from two lanes to four lanes. This came after land was acquired for the Statue of Unity and other related tourism projects around it,” recalled Natwar.

Notably, the Gujarat government acquired land between 2018 and 2020 amid strong protests by the locals against the sudden notice to leave their homes. The local police had baton-charged them indiscriminately, injuring men and women alike. The tribals of Kevadiya were detained and returned after 24 hours, only to find their homes along the road demolished.

“Since the Statue of Unity was built, the government has aggressively acquired land for its endless projects. Tribals have been arrested for entering their own land and their tractors or other agricultural equipment have been seized for farming. A compensation in this situation seems like a far-fetched dream,” said Praful Vasava, a former AAP member and a local tribal activist.

Budgetary allocations

The Gujarat government has earmarked Rs 150 crore for the development of Statue of Unity and infrastructural facilities, while Rs 300 crore has been allocated for the Hospitality District Development Project at Ektanagar, a newly-built township in Kevadiya, near the statue. Another Rs 25 crore has been earmarked for the Sardar Sarovar Dam Experience Centre Ekta Nagar Project.

“Planning is on to build a new Veer Balak Udyan, along with a Gujarat Vandana and Desi Rajawada Sangrahalaya (Museum of Princely States) at Ektanagar,” Desai said.

“Projects worth Rs 284 crore related to the first and second phase of roads connecting Saputara, a hill station in Dang district in South Gujarat, to the Statue of Unity in Central Gujarat is underway. An additional Rs 100 crore is being allocated to the Road & Building Department for this project,” the finance minister added.

He made no mention of the compensations.