Perhaps for the first time, a university in India has launched a course on Sanathan Dharma or Eternal Truth – the teachings of Hinduism with a focus on Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita.

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda at Vadodara in Gujarat has introduced the course, and an official said it has received a good response from students. The course aims to foster critical thinking and understanding of Indian culture, the official said.

The course was launched by the Department of English Literature to introduce a value-added course for students to learn the Indian knowledge system as per the National Education Policy 2020.

The head of the department, Hitesh Raviya, said 150 students have enrolled for the course.

The subject will mainly deal with post-Vedic treatises on Upanishads. “Sanathan literature delves into the timeless, profound literary traditions of our nation, reflecting the enduring essence of our culture,” he said.

Undergraduate course

The course is designed to give undergraduate students a thorough understanding of Sanathan literature’s philosophical, historical and cultural foundations.

Students will also learn about Upanishads’ teachings on reality and the self and how the Bhagavad Gita influences leadership, conflict resolution and ethical decision-making, Raviya said.

(With agency inputs)