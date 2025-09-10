Gujarat primary schools to close at 11 am for PM Modi's birthday

Timings have been changed for primary schools across Gujarat on September 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

To celebrate the occasion and the success of Operation Sindoor, India’s military action against the Pahalgam terrorist attack, 300 blood donation camps will be held across the state.

In Gujarat, the school timings are from 8 am to 3 pm (winter) and 7 am to 1 pm (summer).

The Office of the Director of Primary Education has made it mandatory for primary teachers to attend the blood donation camp and encouraged students to do so as well. Hence, schools will close at 11 am on September 16.