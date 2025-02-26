Gujarat: Journalist Mahesh Langa arrested in PMLA case, in ED custody

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested The Hindu’s Gujarat correspondent Mahesh Langa in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged financial fraud.

Langa was taken into custody and produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Ahmedabad, the federal probe agency said in a statement on Tuesday (February 25).

The court sent Langa to ED custody till February 28, it said.

Two FIRs

The money-laundering case against Langa stems from two FIRs filed by the Ahmedabad Police on charges of committing fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and causing wrongful loss of lakhs of rupees to certain people.

Langa’s lawyer had earlier denied the charges made against him. He was earlier arrested by the Gujarat Police.

Charges against Langa

The reporter, according to the ED, was found to have engaged in multiple “fraudulent” financial transactions involving large sums of money.

It alleged that his financial dealings involved “extortion” from various individuals, constant manipulation, and “use of media influence”. The federal probe agency claimed that Langa was involved in a GST Input Tax Credit “scam”, which is also being investigated by the ED.

“Langa has tried to manipulate and obscure the true nature of financial transactions involved in cheating and GST Input Tax Credit scam. The inconsistencies in his statement raised further suspicion about his attempts to hide the origins and purpose of the utilisation of funds,” the agency alleged.

