Gujarat govt forms committee to assess need for UCC, draft bill

Gandhinagar, Feb 4 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Tuesday formed a committee under a retired Supreme Court judge to assess the need for the Uniform Civil Code in the state and prepare a draft bill for the same.

The five-member committee, to be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, will submit its report within 45 days, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.

"To assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and to prepare a draft bill for the same, we have decided to form a committee under the former judge of the Supreme Court," he said.

The state government will take a decision about the implementation of the UCC after receiving the report.

Other members of the committee include retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, educationist Daxesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff. PTI

